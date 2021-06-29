Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.48 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.