Herman Miller Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,452 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,428% compared to the average volume of 95 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 61,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 92,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 90,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

