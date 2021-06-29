Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of HT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 182,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,314. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

