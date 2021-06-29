Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

