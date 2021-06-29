Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.440 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

