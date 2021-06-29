Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.940 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

NYSE HPE remained flat at $$14.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,271. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

