High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires 1,004 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.55. 174,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

