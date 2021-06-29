High Falls Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,488 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 8.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $30,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. 10,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,916. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.91.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.