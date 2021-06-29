High Falls Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,488 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 8.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $30,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. 10,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,916. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.91.

