High Falls Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. 151,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,541. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

