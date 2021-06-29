High Falls Advisors Inc Has $4.54 Million Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 84.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.01. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $57.66.

