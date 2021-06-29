High Falls Advisors Inc Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,555,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,840,000.

BATS IYT traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $259.19. The company had a trading volume of 251,736 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.14. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

