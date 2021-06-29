High Performance Blockchain Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $507,826.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

