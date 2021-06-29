Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 340.0% in June

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIHO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highway by 158.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highway by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highway by 93.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIHO opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.19. Highway has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

