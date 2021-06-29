HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Head-To-Head Contrast

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

58.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.84 $22.78 million $1.30 21.88 PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.54 $3.85 million N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 46.40%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 17.00% 6.59% 0.72% PDL Community Bancorp 10.44% 4.74% 0.57%

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.