Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

