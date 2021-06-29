HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 427.55 ($5.59). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 420.40 ($5.49), with a volume of 13,114,756 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 440.28. The company has a market capitalization of £85.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

