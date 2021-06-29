HSBC Lowers M&G (LON:MNG) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of M&G (LON:MNG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.87).
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNG. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 223.86 ($2.92).
LON MNG opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
