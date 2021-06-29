Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HOILF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. Hunter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

