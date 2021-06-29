Huobi Token Price Tops $11.10 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $197.26 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00030671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00675471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

