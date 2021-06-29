Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $344.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00346670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00134954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00192388 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

