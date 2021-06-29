Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $332.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $724,400.32 and $332.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

