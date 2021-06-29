HyperCash Trading 14% Higher This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $32.54 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,671.35 or 0.99902188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00383275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.00909475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00398088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003974 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

