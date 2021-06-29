I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $79.79

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.79, but opened at $78.00. I-Mab shares last traded at $79.52, with a volume of 13,624 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $20,390,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.