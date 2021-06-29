Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of IBDSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 20,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.47.
About Iberdrola
