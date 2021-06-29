Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of IBDSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 20,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

