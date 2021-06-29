IG Gold (IGG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,651.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $13,651.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00046668 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020220 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.