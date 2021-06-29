Ignition Market Capitalization Reaches $111,210.94 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 141.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $111,210.94 and $45.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 147.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,115.02 or 1.00082580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00055382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,444,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,060 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.