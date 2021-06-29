iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

