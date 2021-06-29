IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ IKNX opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -231.89 and a beta of 0.97. IKONICS has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

