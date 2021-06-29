Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1,307.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $478.86 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

