Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,777.38 ($23.22).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,558.50 ($20.36) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock has a market cap of £14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

