Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 806.50 ($10.54). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 784 ($10.24), with a volume of 362,996 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inchcape from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 787.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -22.02.

In other Inchcape news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

