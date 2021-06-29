Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Update

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IAIC remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Information Analysis has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Information Analysis had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

