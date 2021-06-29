Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.39. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 22,026 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $109.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

