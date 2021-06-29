Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 4,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DCTH stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,301,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

