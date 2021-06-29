Insider Buying: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,000.

CVE VSR traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,347. The firm has a market cap of C$33.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

