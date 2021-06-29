Insider Buying: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,000.
CVE VSR traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,347. The firm has a market cap of C$33.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.