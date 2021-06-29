Insider Buying: Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Purchases 12,800 Shares of Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$13,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$714,000.

Sadiq Lalani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Sadiq Lalani purchased 17,200 shares of Willow Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$17,372.00.

Shares of WLLW traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.01. 33,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The company has a current ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Willow Biosciences from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

