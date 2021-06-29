Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C Raymond Larkin, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00.

Shares of ALGN traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.80. The stock had a trading volume of 422,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,927. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.37 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

