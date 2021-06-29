Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GSHD stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.50. The company had a trading volume of 128,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,096. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
