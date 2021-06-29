Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 394,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,379. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

