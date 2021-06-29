Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 9,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $395,460.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $304,957.39.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 179,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -330.93. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.