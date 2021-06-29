Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NKE stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $155.95. 10,133,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,144. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

