Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$53,658.60 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total value of C$53,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,566,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,902,857.50.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

Shares of REAL opened at C$18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

