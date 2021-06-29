Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WOR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 15,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

