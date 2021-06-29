Insights Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,899,123 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

