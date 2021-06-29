Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

