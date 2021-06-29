Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 205,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

