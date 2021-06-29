Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives C$7.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

ITR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITR stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.50. 26,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.81. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$191.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.