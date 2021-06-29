Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by Truist from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $133.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

