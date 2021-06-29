Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $133.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

