Intellia Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,470 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 782 put options.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

